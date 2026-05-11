Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $314.89 and last traded at $313.4370, with a volume of 31539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.22.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Enpro from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $315.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enpro

Enpro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 155.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.Enpro's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $349,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $859,808. This represents a 28.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Enpro by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 759 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enpro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,477 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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