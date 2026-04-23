Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.43 and last traded at $288.2850, with a volume of 31304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $283.80.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $297.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPO

Enpro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $262.16 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Enpro's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,879.25. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,299,747.50. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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