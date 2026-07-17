Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $283.61 and traded as high as $334.55. Enpro shares last traded at $323.9930, with a volume of 228,780 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Enpro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $332.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.61.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Enpro's payout ratio is 63.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Enpro by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,153,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 886,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $189,728,000 after buying an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enpro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Enpro by 1,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,798 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $78,497,000 after acquiring an additional 386,406 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Enpro by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 376,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

Further Reading

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