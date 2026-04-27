Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Ensign Energy Services logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ensign Energy Services hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$3.90 (last C$3.82) on volume of 322,112 shares, and Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$4.00 while assigning a "sector perform" rating.
  • Despite the rally, the MarketBeat consensus remains a Hold with an average price target of C$3.31, which is below the recent intraday high.
  • Company fundamentals show a recent quarterly loss (C($0.07) EPS), negative net margin and return on equity, a market cap of about C$709M and a high debt-to-equity ratio (~75), though analysts forecast roughly C$0.29 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Interested in Ensign Energy Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 322112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ensign Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of C$418.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2901354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. Most of the company's revenue is derived from the United States and Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ensign Energy Services Right Now?

Before you consider Ensign Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ensign Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While Ensign Energy Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines