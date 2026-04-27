Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 322112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.01.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ensign Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of C$418.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2901354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc offers services in drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. Ensign produces enhanced drilling with the help of its proprietary automated drilling rigs. The automated drilling rigs are built for improved safety and a reduced environmental footprint. Most of the company's revenue is derived from the United States and Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ensign Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ensign Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While Ensign Energy Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here