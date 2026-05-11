EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Stock Price Up 10.4% - Time to Buy?

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EnSilica Stock Up 11.3%

EnSilica plc ( LON:ENSI Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 and last traded at GBX 116.99. Approximately 1,569,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 704,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.

The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.65. The company has a market cap of £139.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). ASICs are tailor-made circuits or semiconductor chips developed for a particular use or product rather than for general purpose usage. ASICs are in high demand from companies operating across a range of high-tech growth markets as they help differentiate and enhance products through optimised hardware, giving businesses a competitive edge and improving supply chain security. EnSilica specialises in designing mixed signal ASICs which combine digital and analogue functions onto a single chip.

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