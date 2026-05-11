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EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Stock Price Up 10.4% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
EnSilica logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EnSilica shares jumped 10.4% in midday trading on Monday, reaching as high as GBX 118 before last trading at GBX 116.99.
  • Trading activity was unusually heavy, with about 1.57 million shares changing hands, up 123% from the average daily volume.
  • The company, which designs and supplies mixed-signal ASICs, has a market cap of about £139.08 million and is operating with a negative P/E ratio.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 and last traded at GBX 116.99. Approximately 1,569,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 704,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.

EnSilica Stock Up 11.3%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.65. The company has a market cap of £139.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About EnSilica

(Get Free Report)

EnSilica is a leading designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). ASICs are tailor-made circuits or semiconductor chips developed for a particular use or product rather than for general purpose usage. ASICs are in high demand from companies operating across a range of high-tech growth markets as they help differentiate and enhance products through optimised hardware, giving businesses a competitive edge and improving supply chain security. EnSilica specialises in designing mixed signal ASICs which combine digital and analogue functions onto a single chip.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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