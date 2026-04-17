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EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Stock Price Up 6.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
EnSilica logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 6.3% on Friday to GBX 55.80 (intraday high GBX 56) with ~386,582 shares traded, about 20% above the average daily volume.
  • The company reported a quarterly EPS of GBX (0.52)4.57 for the current fiscal year.
  • EnSilica is a designer of mixed-signal ASICs with a market cap of £61.46M, a negative P/E (-24.72), a quick ratio of 3.18 and a weaker current ratio of 0.79.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 and last traded at GBX 55.80. Approximately 386,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 320,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50.

EnSilica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £61.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

EnSilica (LON:ENSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EnSilica had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnSilica plc will post 4.5676173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnSilica

(Get Free Report)

EnSilica is a leading designer and supplier of mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuit). ASICs are tailor-made circuits or semiconductor chips developed for a particular use or product rather than for general purpose usage. ASICs are in high demand from companies operating across a range of high-tech growth markets as they help differentiate and enhance products through optimised hardware, giving businesses a competitive edge and improving supply chain security. EnSilica specialises in designing mixed signal ASICs which combine digital and analogue functions onto a single chip.

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