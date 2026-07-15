Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

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Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,836,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,402. Entegris has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $186.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $147.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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