Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 104,298 shares of company stock valued at $14,703,157 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 260.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 191.3% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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