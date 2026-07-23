Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.2222.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Entegris Stock Down 1.9%

Entegris stock opened at $137.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. Entegris has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $186.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,466 shares of company stock worth $6,186,624. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dream Peak Capital Ltd bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 616.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 418,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $158,669,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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