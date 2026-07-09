Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $138.71, but opened at $147.86. Entegris shares last traded at $151.6660, with a volume of 389,344 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Trading Up 8.0%

The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,624,394.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,999,860. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Balefire LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Entegris by 26.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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