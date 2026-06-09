Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Entegris, Inc. NASDAQ: ENTG. In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Entegris stock on May 8th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials NYSE: MLM on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Hubbell NYSE: HUBB on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group NYSE: EME on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW on 5/28/2026.

on 5/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Viking NYSE: VIK on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 5/26/2026.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $159.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $27,025,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,147,000 after buying an additional 108,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $17,909,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $512,472.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland's 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election. April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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