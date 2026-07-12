Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.35. 1,442,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,700. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $186.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 3,569 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $512,472.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,394.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,830.03. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,999,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $766,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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