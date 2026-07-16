Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.81% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETR. Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.21.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 524,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $528,313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,651,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $984,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,426 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $357,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $153,616,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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