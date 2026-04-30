Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. Argus upped their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.84.

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Entergy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ETR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 560,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. Entergy has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,512,000 after acquiring an additional 318,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,005,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Entergy

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Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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