Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the bank's stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

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Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. 12,521 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.81%.The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 146.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 969,533 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 576,655 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,952,106 shares of the bank's stock valued at $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 329,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,077 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,281 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,244 shares of the bank's stock valued at $79,447,000 after acquiring an additional 83,626 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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