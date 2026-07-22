Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.81%.The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.15 million.

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Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 330,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,333. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,250 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $75,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,424,499.30. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,952,106 shares of the bank's stock valued at $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 329,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,244 shares of the bank's stock worth $79,447,000 after purchasing an additional 83,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,996 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,587 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 326,276 shares of the bank's stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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