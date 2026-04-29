Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to "Moderate Buy" at Raymond James Financial

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial to a "moderate buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EFSC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

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Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $59.38 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the bank's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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