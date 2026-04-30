Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share and revenue of $2.9190 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%. On average, analysts expect Entrada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRDA. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Entrada Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRDA

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 11,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $155,216.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 198,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,573.40. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $148,271.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,060.20. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,975 shares of company stock worth $540,444 over the last 90 days. 7.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 391.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 836,609 shares of the company's stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 362,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company's stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics NASDAQ: TRDA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company's pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

Further Reading

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