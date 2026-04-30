Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 545,185 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 677,196 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

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Entravision Communications Price Performance

EVC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 219,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,708. The company has a market cap of $346.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 146.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

Further Reading

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