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Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Entravision Communications logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 19.5% to 545,185 shares as of April 15, representing 0.6% of shares short and a short-interest ratio of about 1.8 days.
  • Entravision pays a quarterly dividend of $0.05 (annualized $0.20), giving a current yield of 5.3% with the ex-dividend date on March 17 and payment on March 31.
  • Institutions own about 69.46% of the stock, with several funds (including Goldman Sachs, MetLife, AQR and Jane Street) increasing or initiating positions—Goldman now holds 595,685 shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 545,185 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 677,196 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

EVC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 219,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,708. The company has a market cap of $346.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Entravision Communications has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 470,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 146.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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