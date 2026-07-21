Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $11.33. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $11.0520, with a volume of 960,884 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.49 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entravision Communications

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 324,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $3,139,713.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,107,582 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,317.94. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 427,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $3,924,677.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,823,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,568,184.63. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,821,690 shares of company stock valued at $39,075,784. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 568,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 113,013 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,504 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 90,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

Further Reading

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