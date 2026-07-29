Envela (ELA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34. Envela had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.19%.The company had revenue of $98.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. On average, analysts expect Envela to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Envela alerts: Sign Up

Envela Price Performance

Shares of Envela stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Envela has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELA shares. Zacks Research raised Envela from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Envela in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envela by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,833 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,014 shares of the company's stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company's stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Envela, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Envela wasn't on the list.

While Envela currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here