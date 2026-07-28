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Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Envela logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Envela shares moved above their 200-day moving average, reaching $21.70 and last trading at $21.45, compared with the $18.83 200-day average.
  • Analyst sentiment is favorable: Zacks Research upgraded the stock to “strong buy,” while the consensus rating is “Buy” with an average price target of $22.50.
  • The company matched quarterly earnings expectations at $0.34 per share and reported $98.38 million in revenue; institutional investors own 8.15% of Envela’s outstanding stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.83 and traded as high as $21.70. Envela shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 140,045 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELA. Zacks Research upgraded Envela from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Envela in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Envela

Envela Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $556.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34. Envela had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $98.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envela Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envela by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,334 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Envela by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company's stock.

About Envela

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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