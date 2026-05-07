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Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Envela logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped after earnings beat: Envela gapped up from $19.19 to open at $21.11 and traded up to $23.485 after reporting Q EPS of $0.34 vs. $0.13 expected and revenue of $98.38M vs. $52.80M expected.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Two analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Hold; B. Riley raised its target to $18, but the MarketBeat average target is $16.50, yielding an overall "Moderate Buy" view.
  • Profitability and valuation contrast: The company posted a 24.22% ROE and 6.06% net margin with very low debt, yet it trades at a PE of 42.16 and only about 8.15% of shares are held by institutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $21.11. Envela shares last traded at $23.4850, with a volume of 145,650 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.21. Envela had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $98.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.80 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Envela from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Envela from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envela has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Envela

Institutional Trading of Envela

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Envela by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,252 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Envela by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,275 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envela by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Trading Up 18.4%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation is a technology-enabled asset recovery and monetization company that specializes in the acquisition, refurbishment and resale of pre-owned consumer electronics and jewelry, as well as the manufacture and distribution of industrial diamonds. Through its integrated platform, the company sources assets from individuals, retailers and corporate clients, employing proprietary software and physical channel operations to optimize value recovery across multiple product categories.

Originally founded as American Jewelry Liquidators, the business rebranded as Envela in 2018 to reflect its broader strategic focus beyond jewelry.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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