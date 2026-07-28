Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.5385.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Envista from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

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Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. Envista has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.03 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Further Reading

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