Envoy Medical (COCH) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Envoy Medical to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Envoy Medical to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Envoy Medical has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envoy Medical by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 51,813 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COCH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Envoy Medical to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Envoy Medical

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical NASDAQ: COCH is a medical device company focused on non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for dysphagia, a swallowing disorder that affects patients following neurological events or due to degenerative conditions. The company's lead technology delivers targeted electrical stimulation designed to strengthen the muscles and neural pathways involved in the swallowing process.

Envoy Medical's flagship therapy has received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being introduced through rehabilitation centers, speech-language pathology clinics and acute care hospitals.

Further Reading

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