Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOSE. Zacks Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.44.

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Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 14,998 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $88,038.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 298,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,885.99. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 79,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $371,166.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 777,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,636,874.80. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,569 shares of company stock worth $839,328. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company's stock worth $213,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,330,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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