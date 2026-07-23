Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Hits New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.6860, with a volume of 9021255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 14,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $88,038.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 298,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,750,885.99. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 7,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $54,304.67. Following the sale, the director owned 135,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,811.38. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,569 shares of company stock worth $839,328. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,012 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 845,314 shares of the company's stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 811,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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