Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.0150, with a volume of 25755231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

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More Eos Energy Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eos announced it was selected for a Golden Dome for America contract with the Department of War, a high-profile defense win that could expand demand and validate its U.S.-made long-duration battery technology. Article Title

Eos announced it was selected for a Golden Dome for America contract with the Department of War, a high-profile defense win that could expand demand and validate its U.S.-made long-duration battery technology. Positive Sentiment: The company said preliminary Q2 2026 revenue will be a record $68 million to $69 million, and backlog rose to about $807 million, improving revenue visibility and signaling stronger commercial momentum. Article Title

The company said preliminary Q2 2026 revenue will be a record $68 million to $69 million, and backlog rose to about $807 million, improving revenue visibility and signaling stronger commercial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial upgraded Eos to “strong-buy,” which can add to bullish sentiment and support the stock’s move. Article Title

Truist Financial upgraded Eos to “strong-buy,” which can add to bullish sentiment and support the stock’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Battery Line 2 has started commercial production and is producing with better yields and faster cycle times, but this is still an early-stage ramp and final results are pending. Article Title

Management said Battery Line 2 has started commercial production and is producing with better yields and faster cycle times, but this is still an early-stage ramp and final results are pending. Negative Sentiment: Despite record revenue, Eos still expects a large gross margin loss in Q2, underscoring that the business remains in a costly scaling phase and has not yet reached profitability. Article Title

Despite record revenue, Eos still expects a large gross margin loss in Q2, underscoring that the business remains in a costly scaling phase and has not yet reached profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance of $68 million to $69 million came in below the consensus estimate of about $72.6 million, which may have tempered enthusiasm around the strong operational headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOSE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 9.4%

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, insider Michelle Buczkowski sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $67,323.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,750.54. This represents a 16.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 79,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $371,166.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 777,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,636,874.80. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 157,569 shares of company stock valued at $839,328 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company's stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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