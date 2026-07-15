EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Huntington

Huntington began coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Huntington's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.50.

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EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $792,780. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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