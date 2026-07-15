EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.31.

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EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $792,780. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,823,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,633,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after purchasing an additional 717,734 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,055,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $27,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company's stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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