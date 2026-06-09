EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price target on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 74,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $541,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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