EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.2550, with a volume of 303625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is presently 115.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $792,780. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 25.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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