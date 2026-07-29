EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Huntington assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $792,780. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,823,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $48,633,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 84.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after acquiring an additional 717,734 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,055,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,895,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:EPR opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The company had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.17%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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