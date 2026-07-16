EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $62.1120, with a volume of 784403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. EPR Properties's payout ratio is currently 115.17%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Huntington initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,780. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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