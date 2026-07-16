EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.31 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

EPR Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 126.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The firm had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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