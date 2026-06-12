EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by Citizens Jmp to Outperform Rating

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock's current price.

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EPR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPR Properties from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.69.

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EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 37.50%.The business's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $541,100. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. State Street Corp grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,009,669 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $234,760,000 after buying an additional 66,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $82,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,394 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,572,738 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $78,574,000 after acquiring an additional 272,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $90,746,000 after acquiring an additional 717,734 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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