EQT (EQT) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $1.7935 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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EQT Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of EQT stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. EQT has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 1,731 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $92,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,333,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,732,497.78. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,830 shares of company stock worth $5,602,913. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of EQT by 495.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 128,060 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 106,545 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 43.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EQT by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,787 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,637 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 71.2% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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