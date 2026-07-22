EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 6% Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) shares were up 6% on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $72.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.8080. 1,331,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,643,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research lowered EQT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut EQT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.21.

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Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $246,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby Z. Rice sold 1,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $92,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,333,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,732,497.78. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,913. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Key EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $62,282,000 after buying an additional 132,741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of EQT by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 138,368 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 186,352 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in EQT by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 48,523 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Further Reading

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