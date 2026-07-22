EQT Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

EQT NYSE: EQT executives said the company exceeded expectations across key operating and financial measures in the second quarter of 2026, citing stronger production, better price realizations, lower operating costs and reduced capital spending.

Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Knop said EQT generated $330 million of free cash flow attributable to the company during the quarter, despite natural gas prices averaging $2.89 per MMBtu. He said the result reflected EQT’s position “at the low end of the cost curve.”

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The company raised its 2026 production guidance by roughly 90 billion cubic feet equivalent at the midpoint while lowering full-year capital expenditure guidance by $25 million. EQT also said it is pulling forward $85 million of capital contributions to equity method investments from 2027 into 2026 to accelerate construction timing for MVP Southgate.

Operational performance drives guidance increase

President and Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice said EQT’s operating teams set multiple records during the quarter, including drilling what he described as “the longest lateral in the history of shale development” at more than 29,000 feet. Rice said the well was drilled 100% in-zone with no safety incidents. He also said EQT set a new basin 24-hour drilling record and a new company 48-hour drilling record.

Rice attributed the production outperformance partly to better-than-expected base production, including results from midstream compression projects that are extending flat production periods on new wells and reducing decline rates on older wells. He said those projects were part of the synergies projected when EQT acquired Equitrans and are continuing to exceed even the company’s upside forecasts.

During the question-and-answer session, Rice said compression projects are also benefiting new wells by allowing production into optimal gathering-system pressures. Knop added that EQT is recalibrating its models after the impact from lower pressures exceeded the company’s original expectations.

MVP Southgate construction accelerated

Rice said EQT received Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorization to begin construction activities on MVP Southgate and now has all key regulatory approvals in hand. The company elected to accelerate construction timing into 2026 to reduce execution risk.

Rice said the project will connect low-cost Appalachian natural gas supply with demand growth in the Carolinas, helping utilities meet energy needs and support reliability. He said MVP Southgate and the MVP Boost expansion were not included in EQT’s original Equitrans underwriting case.

In response to an analyst question, Rice said construction should be available by the end of the year, while the company is working on commercial arrangements tied to the accelerated project timeline. He said any benefit to 2027 plans would be upside.

New commercial agreements target power and LNG markets

Knop said EQT recently signed a 10-year definitive agreement with Competitive Power Ventures to provide 325 million cubic feet per day of natural gas to a planned two-gigawatt power generation facility in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The facility is expected to enter service in early 2031.

Knop said the CPV contract is linked to PJM power pricing rather than a natural gas index, making it EQT’s second agreement using that structure. At the forward strip, he said EQT expects the agreement to provide a material premium to local index pricing. In response to an analyst question, Knop said that if the contract were online for a full year at full capacity, it would improve annual free cash flow by about $100 million and corporate differentials by $0.05, though actual utilization would be lower.

Knop said EQT can hedge the power-linked exposure but currently views the structure favorably because of the correlation between gas and power prices in PJM and the potential for spark spreads to widen as demand for generation grows.

EQT also updated investors on its LNG strategy. Knop said the company executed a five-year offtake agreement with a large Asian integrated energy company for approximately 500,000 tons per year of LNG beginning in 2028, sourced from Gulf Coast LNG facilities. At recent strip pricing, he said the agreement is expected to increase EQT’s 2028 free cash flow by about $45 million.

Blackline acquisition expands propane optionality

Knop discussed EQT’s acquisition of Blackline Midstream for approximately $77 million. Blackline owns and operates two propane storage and distribution terminals in New England, including what Knop described as the largest propane storage facility in the region, with rail and waterborne access.

The assets provide 46 million gallons of storage capacity, and EQT currently supplies about 60% of Blackline’s propane volumes. Knop said the acquisition requires essentially no incremental capital investment and gives EQT additional flexibility for propane production, flow assurance, pricing optimization and commercial activity through domestic and international channels.

Knop said EQT projects a 20% free cash flow yield under its base case underwriting for Blackline, with upside that could roughly double that metric.

Management emphasizes balance sheet, buybacks and Appalachia demand

Knop said EQT is close to reaching its long-term net debt target of $5 billion, which he described as a milestone in strengthening the balance sheet. He said the company plans to accumulate cash in the near term and deploy it into share repurchases during industry down cycles.

Asked how much cash EQT might hold, Knop said the company is “not opposed to accumulating at certain points in the cycle up to a few billion dollars of cash,” while adding that the company would look to be more aggressive with buybacks when it sees opportunities.

Management repeatedly highlighted Appalachian demand growth as a central theme. Rice said EQT’s analysis shows more than 45 Appalachian demand and pipeline takeaway projects under construction or in evaluation, representing nearly 20 billion cubic feet per day of potential demand. He said EQT would not grow “for growth’s sake” and would tie any upstream growth to demand supported by commercial agreements.

Knop said EQT internally estimates that high single-digit Bcf per day of growth, or roughly 40% of the identified potential, is realistic after risk-weighting the opportunity set. Executives said projects around the Clarington area in Ohio are a key focus for future pipeline takeaway opportunities.

Rice closed the call by calling the quarter “fantastic” and thanking shareholders and employees, saying the company is excited about its path forward.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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