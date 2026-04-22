EQT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,152 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 19,909 put options.

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Key Headlines Impacting EQT

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $1,987,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,158 shares of company stock worth $3,742,983. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. 2,766,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,142. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. EQT has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EQT's payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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