Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.Equifax's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equifax updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 8.390-8.690 EPS.

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Equifax Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of EFX stock opened at $180.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.71. Equifax has a one year low of $150.74 and a one year high of $271.84.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $223.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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