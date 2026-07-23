Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,153.7917.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Equinix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,028.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,057.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix has a 52-week low of $720.62 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after purchasing an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,941,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,149,628,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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