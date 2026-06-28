Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,151.6667.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,235.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on Equinix in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $1,091.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix has a 52-week low of $720.62 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,079.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $948.17. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 408.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 377,167.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 716,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $549,190,000 after acquiring an additional 716,618 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after acquiring an additional 493,141 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,798,000 after acquiring an additional 252,964 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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