Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,143.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

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Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,071.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,049.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $906.40. Equinix has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,169,400. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,053 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,731. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Equinix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 266.7% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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