Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading 6.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,099.69 and last traded at $1,097.6810. 89,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 598,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,033.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Zacks Research downgraded Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,207.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,153.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,056.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $985.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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