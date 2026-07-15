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Equinor ASA (EQNR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Equinor ASA logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Equinor ASA is set to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22, with analysts expecting $1.38 per share on $33.98 billion in revenue.
  • In its last quarterly report, Equinor posted $1.48 EPS, beating estimates, while revenue came in at $28.40 billion, slightly below forecasts.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, implying an annualized yield of 4.3%, and analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with a consensus target price of $38.70.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 (Media) results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Equinor ASA to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $33.9784 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 (Media) earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.47. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.73 billion. On average, analysts expect Equinor ASA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQNR. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities lowered Equinor ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Read Our Latest Report on EQNR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 264.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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