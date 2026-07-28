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Equinor ASA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EQNR)

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Equinor ASA logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Equinor declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable November 25 to shareholders of record on November 16. The annualized dividend implies a 4.1% yield and is supported by a 41.3% payout ratio.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, below the $1.39 analyst consensus, while revenue of $34.02 billion was essentially in line with estimates.
  • Equinor shares were trading at $38.48 after falling 4.6%; analysts expect full-year earnings of $4.85 per share, indicating continued coverage for the dividend.
  • Five stocks we like better than Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE:EQNR opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $43.46.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA NYSE: EQNR is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway's petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor's operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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