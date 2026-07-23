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Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Equitable logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Equitable Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 10 to stockholders of record as of August 3. The ex-dividend date is also August 3.
  • The dividend implies an annualized payout of $1.20 per share and a 2.5% yield. Equitable has raised its dividend annually for the last two years and has a low payout ratio of 14.8%, suggesting the dividend is well covered.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.62 EPS versus the $1.60 estimate and revenue of $4.23 billion versus $3.95 billion expected. Analysts currently forecast $7.13 EPS for the full year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Equitable.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

Equitable has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $8.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 232.29% and a negative net margin of 7.26%.Equitable's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc NYSE: EQH is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

See Also

Dividend History for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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