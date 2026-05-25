Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cactus Q1 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cactus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.17%.The firm had revenue of $388.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cactus alerts: Sign Up

WHD has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. Cactus has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 67.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Cactus by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $678,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,554.30. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $5,331,905.28. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 27,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,426.56. The trade was a 79.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 222,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,295,784 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cactus's payout ratio is 52.83%.

Cactus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for Cactus across several future periods, including FY2026 to $2.83, FY2027 to $3.42, and FY2028 to $3.81, reflecting improved earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for Cactus across several future periods, including FY2026 to $2.83, FY2027 to $3.42, and FY2028 to $3.81, reflecting improved earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted near- and mid-term quarterly forecasts, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, suggesting analysts see a steadier earnings trajectory ahead.

The firm also lifted near- and mid-term quarterly forecasts, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, suggesting analysts see a steadier earnings trajectory ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Cactus, Inc. NYSE: WHD , indicating limited conviction in the stock at current levels.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cactus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cactus wasn't on the list.

While Cactus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here