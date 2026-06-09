Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oracle FY2026 Earnings

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) - Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a report released on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle's current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Oracle's FY2027 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

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ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $229.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 0.9%

Oracle stock opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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